Jude Bellingham tweets then deletes response to claim that he’s telling people he’s ‘Liverpool bound’ & some Reds fans are baffled

Jude Bellingham had created something of a stir on social media after responding to a claim that he had been saying he was ‘Liverpool bound’.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder responded at the time on Twitter with a gif of himself laughing, with @TheAnfieldAlert catching the tweet in question before the teenager had deleted it.

Just Jude Bellingham replying to an account saying he’ll be joining Liverpool in the summer… pic.twitter.com/d2LTM3RMv0 — The Anfield Alert 🔔 (@TheAnfieldAlert) November 1, 2021

Links between the Englishman and a potential Anfield switch have continued to persist beyond the summer window, with former Middlesbrough star, Craig Hignett, claiming via a source that the midfielder had his heart set on a move to Merseyside.

Whilst we’re big fans of the Bundesliga man, we have to question whether the financial stars might align to allow the club to afford a talent of the 18-year-old’s calibre in the near future.

That having been said, the player’s actions on social media have certainly left a number of Liverpool fans confused as to his intentions.

Bellingham’s initial response appears to have put an end to the speculation aimed his way, though his follow-up has left some supporters with more questions than answers.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Honestly don’t know what this means 😭 — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@KIopptinho) November 1, 2021

it’s gonna haunt me for the next couple days — cra (@crawford_not) November 1, 2021

Probably was his social media team and he told them to delete it hence why it's not there anymore — 24AR60 (@2Ar60) November 1, 2021