Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anfield all feature in Doctor Who’s first episode of the new series on the BBC

The new series of Doctor Who kicked off on BBC this weekend with a fair few familiar surroundings and names, as Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all mentioned.

Scouse comedian John Bishop has just taken up the role as The Doctor’s assistant and his first episode was heavily centered in our great city.

The opening scenes at Anfield feature The Doctor exiting the Tardis as she exclaims: “Liverpool? Anfield! Klopp era, classic!

“Maybe we could take in a game, I’ve seen the Barcelona match nine times. I was a ball-boy for Trent once!”

Any long-term fans of the show and the Reds would have loved to have seen the first episode of the new series that aired this weekend.

As well as the trip to Anfield and mention of the gaffer and our No.66, the visit to the Liverpool Museum, shots of the city’s skyline and mentions of Lark Lane are all great for any local viewing the sci-fi programme.

Even if you’re not a fan of the show, it’s definitely worth a watch!

You can watch the full episode via BBC iPlayer, the first Anfield scene comes at 16 minutes, 35 seconds.