Liverpool put 23-year-old Premier League winger Klopp described as ‘unbelievable’ on a transfer pedestal – Fichajes

Liverpool have reportedly placed Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes on a pedestal above other linked attacking targets.

This claim comes from Fichajes, with Jurgen Klopp having previously shown some interest in the 23-year-old winger, once describing the Englishman as an ‘unbelievable’ (via the Metro) talent last term.

Tending to favour the left of midfield, there’s an element of expectation that the Reds would aim to convert the Foxes star into a more advanced player, potentially competing with Sadio Mane for the spot on the left-flank.

Given the nature of the source in question, however, not to mention the player’s long-term contract (not set to expire until 2025), we’d have to question the likelihood of the club evolving its reported interest into a bid down the line.

The future of our forward line does need to be actively considered in light of the fact that all three of our regular forward line (Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino) are on terms set to run out in the summer of 2023.

We’d expect our Egyptian international to be tied down beyond that point, though discussions will likely be had about the remaining pair dependent on their performances this season.

