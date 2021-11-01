Luis Suarez claims Atletico Madrid know Liverpool’s weaknesses: “We should exploit them again in the next game”

Luis Suarez has suggested that his current side are aware of Liverpool’s weaknesses and has vowed to ‘exploit them again’ in the midweek clash.

The former Anfield favourite shared his thoughts on the upcoming meeting at Anfield in the Champions League, with Diego Simeone’s men looking to make up for a 3-2 defeat at home.

“We know they have some weaknesses we could exploit in our favour and we should exploit them again in the next game,” the Uruguayan international told UEFA.com (via 90 Min). “We have to pay attention because, besides using those strengths, they have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us.”

As things stand, the Reds find themselves at the top of their European group with a five-point cushion following a historic win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 34-year-old had been forced to settle for a bench spot against his old club and was unable to influence the game after being brought on in the final 10 minutes.

We’d imagine that Suarez will be inclined to make a bigger impact on Wednesday, however, if Diego Simeone gives him the nod to start against Jurgen Klopp’s men and the former Barcelona attacker will be a threat we’ll need to keep a close eye on if so.

We’ll be expecting yet another tough, combative performance from our upcoming opponents but one we’ll be more than up for if we can repeat our Madrid heroics.

