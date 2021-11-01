‘Make it happen John Henry’ – Leeds star’s impressive performance has these Liverpool fans all saying the same thing

Following Raphina’s display in Leeds United’s 2-1 victory over Premier League strugglers Norwich City, a number of Liverpool fans hopped onto Twitter to share their appreciation for the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with an Anfield switch in the prior summer window after poor performances from Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino in the last campaign.

The pair have since rediscovered the form that made them stand out alongside Mo Salah as the world’s most impressive attacking trio.

With all three of our main forward line’s contracts set to expire in 2023, there has to be some consideration for forward planning as far as our recruitment team is concerned.

Firmino is already in his 30s, with both Mane and our Egyptian international set to join him at various stages of the season, which raises questions about the need to introduce fresh blood.

It’s not a conversation that we particularly revel in bringing up in light of all that our No.10 and No.9 have contributed to the cause, though it’s no less necessary if plans to hand our No.11 a new contract won’t extend to the former duo.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

RAPHINHA COME TO LIVERPOOL IMEDIATAMENTE — joão (@Iiverpoolz) October 31, 2021

Raphinha could be a good Liverpool player in my view — Phil Bailey (@Redphil629) October 31, 2021

Get Raphinha in a Liverpool shirt. — Laura (@_shinypsyduck) October 31, 2021

Raphinha would be unreal at Liverpool, make it happen @John_W_Henry — Cosmo (@CosmoKhan) October 31, 2021

Raphinha what a player! 🇧🇷 Hopefully we’re still a few years away from this but when we have to replace one of the front 3, I’d take him at Liverpool in a heartbeat 🔥 — Jack Bryant (@JackBryantt) October 31, 2021

