Some fans on Twitter rejoice that Liverpool never signed Ozan Kabak after poor display for Norwich against Leeds

Ozan Kabak had a tough afternoon for Norwich City yesterday and several Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter in the relief that he no longer wears a Liverpool shirt.

The Turkish defender joined the club on loan last season amid our centre-back crisis and was a solid option in a desperate time.

He was criticised for his role in Leeds’ first goal as he attempted to carry the ball out of defence and so the complaints began on Twitter:

I remember when people were genuinely saying we should have signed Kabak — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) October 31, 2021

Kabak is ass. I apologise. — J (@__JS98) October 31, 2021

Norwich 1-2 Leeds, Rodrigo Goals Galore here now Kabak is dreadful — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) October 31, 2021

Ozan Kabak for Norwich so far this season: Games: 5

Wins: 0

Draws: 2

Defeats: 3

Goals conceded: 12

Yellow cards: 2 The CB was offered to Liverpool for £8m this summer — right choice not to bring him back? 😬🤨 pic.twitter.com/bBtgV3leTU — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 23, 2021

As with everything, hindsight is a wonderful thing and a lot of people would have been moaning at Jurgen Klopp had the 21-year-old centre-back had a good start to the season.

He’s still very young and played quite well when called upon last season, it’s always going to be harder playing for a club at the bottom of the league instead of the top.

To jump on his back and ridicule his performances is not fair and we can only thank him for his service last season.

The young man on loan from Schalke has a long career ahead of him and we wish him all the best for the future.