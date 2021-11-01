(Video) Liverpool fans will love Michail Antonio’s immediate answer when questioned about strong PL defenders

Michail Antonio was quick to supply Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk’s name when questioned by Adebayo Akinfenwa about strong defenders in the Premier League.

Carrying the torch from Liverpool fullbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the West Ham United star was joined by Reds fan and Wycombe Wanderers striker for an episode of Wingmen.

The 31-year-old couldn’t bring himself to put the Dutch international ahead of himself when it came to strength, claiming that ‘no one should be stronger than me’.

We’ll be looking forward to seeing the pair clash in our upcoming league visit to the London Stadium next weekend and potentially provide a final answer to Akinfenwa’s lingering question.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:09), courtesy of KFC UK and Ireland’s YouTube channel: