(Video) Lovely on-pitch moment between Klopp & Elliott shared by Liverpool fan on Reddit

One Liverpool fan recorded an embrace between Jurgen Klopp and injured youngster Harvey Elliott on the pitch following the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The teenager had been in attendance for the tie in question, with the pair sharing a touching moment after the full-time whistle.

The former Fulham Academy graduate is expected to return to first-team action next year after being ruled out with a severe ankle injury in the middle of September.

