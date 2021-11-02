Ex-Red Wijnaldum explains why PSG ‘looks like’ his ‘first season in Liverpool’

Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG in the summer after spending five years at Anfield, with the Dutchman unable to agree on fresh terms to extend his stay in Merseyside.

Ahead of his side’s Group A Champions League trip to Leipzig tomorrow, the 30-year-old has provided a comparison between life at Anfield and his time under Mauricio Pochettino in Paris.

“In Liverpool we knew each other well, we formed the same team for five years. We had our identity, it was different. The style of play too,” he told Paris United (via Sport Witness).

“Here, I think the coach prefers when we rotate, when we do not keep the same position.

“In Liverpool we were together for five years and here it’s a new team, I have to get used to my teammates, this is our first season together.

“As I said, the Liverpool team have played for years together. We made a lot of progress and evolved before winning the Champions League.

“Here at PSG, it looks like my first season in Liverpool; we discover each other. The most important thing is to get used to the players. It’s hard to compare these two teams.”

It initially seemed certain that he would join Barcelona once his Liverpool contract expired, however, the former Newcastle man instead opted for a move to Ligue 1 and the French capital.

Many Reds believe we are still yet to replace the energy and consistency that Gini brought to our midfield and it’s hard to argue against them.

Liverpool’s midfield looked extremely vulnerable on Saturday against Brighton and a much-improved performance is needed for tomorrow’s crunch clash against Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp did provide a major injury boost today, however, as he confirmed Fabinho and Thiago are in contention for tomorrow night’s game, with the former a potentially welcome addition to strengthen our grip on the middle of the park.