Injury analyst warns Keita’s latest setback could keep him out of Liverpool team for ‘anything from four to six weeks’

Ben Dinnery has shared his fear that Naby Keita’s latest injury setback could be another long-term issue that rules out the Guinean international well beyond the international break occurring in mid-November.

The former RB Leipzig star was brought off the pitch early in the first-half of Liverpool’s encounter with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

“The severity of the injury is key here,” the injury analyst told Football Insider.

“You’re looking at seven to 10 days for something which is fairly minor. We are assuming that’s it’s not a grade three where he needs surgery.

“So it could be anything from four to six weeks in a worst-case scenario. We hope it’s nearer to a grade two tear and it’s not too serious.

“He’ll get that opportunity for a little bit of respite in and around that international break.

“But Keita is a player who unfortunately has suffered a lot of problems during his time at Liverpool. It seems one thing after another.”

The Reds went on to lose control in the middle of the park following the No.8’s injury-enforced departure in the opening 45, allowing Graham Potter’s men an opportunity to salvage a share of the spoils.

In light of the midfielder’s history with long injury layoffs, however, the injury expert suggested that the player was unlikely to spend just a week on the sidelines.

“Historically, he has struggled with the thigh, the quadriceps, the hamstrings. That’s the big worry,” Dinnery added. “It’s very rare that it’s a seven-day setback with Naby. It’s almost always that two, three, four-week injury.”

Fortunately, the appearance of both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in team training (with the latter having been back training since last Friday) will have handed some level of reassurance to supporters ahead of the pivotal Champions League meeting.

With Klopp having likewise confirmed that the pair are ‘in contention’ for the upcoming Anfield tie, we may potentially rest assured that our backline will have the cover necessary to thrive against Diego Simeone’s men.

Beyond that, we’ll be hoping for a swift recovery for Keita to enable him to return to the pitch as soon as possible and continue his positive run of form for the club.

