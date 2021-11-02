Liverpool presented major stumbling block with interest in attacker; report states what it will take to prise 23-year-old from Portugal

Liverpool continue to be linked with Sporting Lisbon star, Pedro Goncalves, though the Reds’ hopes of acquiring the 23-year-old will have taken something of a hit following the latest update on the player’s future.

This comes from Portuguese outlet Record (via The Sport Review), with the publication claiming that the Primeira Liga outfit have set a hefty price-tag on the forward numbering at €80m.

With the attacker’s contract set to run until the summer of 2026, the Leoes are far from being in a poor position when it comes to any potential negotiations to be had over their star man.

READ MORE: Romano issues update on 25-goal striker heavily linked with Liverpool that will set interested clubs on alert

Scoring 23 goals in the Portuguese top-flight last term, the No.28 enjoyed a highly productive season for Silas’ men and it’s not hard to see why clubs like Liverpool would be curious.

As far as our hopes of acquiring Goncalves are concerned, however, we’d have to rule out us being a genuine interested party in the near future without a significant sale taking place to fund a move.

Should we manage to hold on to the services of our own star asset, Mo Salah (who conveniently occupies the same position as the Portuguese international), of course, you’d be hard-pressed to find a player keen on competing with the Egyptian for a spot.

#Ep20 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Graham Potter underrated? How strong are the links between Yves Bissouma & Liverpool?… and more!