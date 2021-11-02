Romano issues update on 25-goal striker heavily linked with Liverpool that will set interested clubs on alert

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update on the future of Liverpool-linked attacker Dusan Vlahovic, claiming that the Serbian ‘could leave the club in January/summer’.

The Merseysiders were thought to be interested in the prospect of bolstering the forward line in the prior summer window, though players sales failed to appropriately align to enable the club to replace outbound forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season – it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸 He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer. Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic pic.twitter.com/H4lno5wJKT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2021

Having taken his imperious form from the prior campaign into the 2021/22 season, scoring 25 goals in 34 games this year, the 21-year-old would likely represent an interesting option for several clubs across Europe in the near future.

With Liverpool having missed out on the opportunity to acquire Italy international Federico Chiesa at the Serie A-based outfit prior to the agreement arranged between I Viola and Juventus, we’d imagine that our recruitment team will be keen to avoid a similar error.

At 21 years of age, the attacker certainly fits the mould as far as age profile is concerned and, if Romano’s report is accurate, a contract expiring in the summer of 2023 could allow the player to fall within our ideal price range.

With our main forward line of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all possessing contracts that likewise expire in 2023, we’d expect there more than a few targets lined up as we look to inject further fresh blood up top beyond Diogo Jota.

