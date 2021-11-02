Salah and Mane ‘would benefit’ from ‘perfect’ midfield signing, says ex-PL star; Liverpool were heavily linked last summer

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Youri Tielemans would be a ‘perfect’ signing for Liverpool and that he would have a positive impact on current Kop favourites Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

The Leicester midfielder, who is currently under contract until 2023, has been linked to Jurgen Klopp’s men previously and reports suggest that he is reluctant to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the Foxes.

“I think Salah and Mane would benefit from having him in the side as well. He’d be a perfect replacement for Wijnaldum with the way he plays,” the 46-year-old told Football Insider.

“If they could get Tielemans through the door, he’d add energy, that defensive ability, goals, link-up play, and more.

“Look at his age, as well. You’re building for the future by signing him.”

At 24 years of age, the Belgian international fits Liverpool’s transfer criteria and is the type of midfielder that the Reds have arguably been lacking since Gini Wijnaldum’s departure in the summer.

Although the former Anderlecht man would very much be a signing for the future, he would arguably slot into our team right now and we would certainly be a more solid outfit with him in the engine room.

He seems to be a complete midfielder – someone that can provide goals and assists whilst also being able to do the defensive side of the game very well.

Thiago Alcantara was signed in order to bring flair and creativity to our midfield, but the Spaniard has suffered constant injury setbacks and his chances to put together a constant run of games have so far been limited.

If the opportunity to sign Tielemans in the summer arises then we should definitely be interested, particularly with only a year set to be remaining on his contract by the time of the next summer window.