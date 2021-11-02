(Video) Liverpool fans wowed on Reddit as Harvey Elliott shares latest injury update

Harvey Elliott appears to have stepped up his injury recovery, with the Englishman sharing himself doing some light aerobic work in the AXA training centre.

The 18-year-old has been out of action since mid-September after suffering a severe ankle injury in Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

There’s still likely a long way to go for the former Fulham Academy graduate, given the expected timeframe for recovery, but it’s more than encouraging to see the attacker’s progress and hopefully we’ll be seeing more of the No.67 in the famous red shirt next year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s Instagram & Reddit user u/davyboy1975, and some fan reaction: