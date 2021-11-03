Brighton midfielder who scored Liverpool wondergoal appears to admit to being a boyhood Red

Enock Mwepu appeared to admit his support for Liverpool in a tweet issued in the wake of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 2-2 draw at Anfield.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit (u/DelverOfSeacrest) spotted the former RB Salzburg star’s message on the Twittersphere.

Am just a boy from Zambia 🇿🇲 who had a dream of playing and scoring at Anfield and today the dream has been fulfilled..Glad to get my first premier league goal 💪 and what a performance from the team🔵⚪️#BolaNaLesa🤲🏻💫 pic.twitter.com/oVpfypPrbg — Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) October 30, 2021

The midfielder had played a pivotal role in helping Graham Potter’s plucky Seagulls outfit steal a share of the points after registering a magnificent lob over Alisson Becker in the dying stages of the first-half.

The 23-year-old’s strike is certainly one that will live long in the memory of the Zambian and rightly so.

It seems to be the case that we’re constantly hearing about Premier League stars who grew up following Liverpool, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney having recently reiterated his support of the Reds.

We can only imagine that will become an increasing reality for many up and coming stars down the line, particularly in light of the success of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Hopefully it will mean that our recruitment team’s jobs are made a great deal easier when looking to source the next biggest stars on the globe.

