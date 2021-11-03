Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones’ absences from Liverpool squad explained as Reds prepare to take on Atletico Madrid

Liverpool will be without the talents of Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez for their impending clash with Atletico Madrid after the pair sustained fresh injuries.

This update comes from the Director of Editorial Content at the club, James Carroll, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having taken the former’s spot in the midfield three.

Curtis Jones is absent after sustaining a blow to the eye in training yesterday; Joe Gomez has a calf injury. https://t.co/WO7WRjZV8u — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) November 3, 2021

It’s an unfortunate blow for the duo, particularly given that the centre-half returned to the first-team squad relatively recently after fully recovering from a long-term injury incurred from the prior campaign.

At the very least it would seem that Jones’ concern is potentially minor, meaning we could have the Englishman back in contention for a first-team spot as soon as the upcoming clash with West Ham United at the weekend.

In the meantime, we’re certainly blessed with an array of defensive options to cover for our absent 24-year-old, including Joel Matip (who started against Diego Simeone’s men in the Champions League), summer signing Ibrahima Konate and Nathaniel Phillips.

We’ll be wishing the pair nothing but a speedy recovery and we hope to see them back in team training in the near future.

