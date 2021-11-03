Klopp shares major injury blow for Liverpool after Bobby Firmino forced off the pitch

Liverpool’s routine 2-0 victory over Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid outfit was followed by something of a downer after Jurgen Klopp told reporters that Bobby Firmino had sustained a hamstring injury, as reported in a tweet by Echo correspondent Paul Gorst.

The Brazilian international had to be withdrawn from the field of play in the second-half of the clash despite having only been brought on at the halfway mark for Sadio Mane.

Klopp says Firmino has a hamstring injury. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) November 3, 2021

It’s news that will frustrate the German and his coaching staff as the injuries stack up for the former Mainz boss and his side.

It’s a massive shame to hear of yet another hamstring injury so soon after Naby Keita was taken off in our 2-2 draw with Brighton at the weekend for the same issue.

Nonetheless, the performance of Diogo Jota in the Champions League will have provided some comfort, with the Portuguese international now likely to be drafted back into the first-XI for the foreseeable future.

In other positive news, we saw both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara make their return to the pitch, with the latter coming on for the Brazilian international at the 60-minute mark to alleviate our midfield selection concerns.

