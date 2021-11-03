Liverpool ‘keen’ on versatile 25-year-old Real Madrid midfielder whose contract expires in 2023 claims Ekrem Konur

Vole reporter Ekrem Konur has tweeted a claim that Liverpool are ‘keen’ on Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio.

The former Mallorca Academy graduate will only have a year remaining on his contract by the time of the next summer window, a factor the Reds could look to exploit closer to the time.

The Merseysiders may not be alone in evolving their interest into a potential bid, however, with Arsenal also reportedly keeping tabs on Los Blancos’ man.

There was a time where the forward would have been a name on the club’s shortlist, however, we’d imagine that he is far from being at the top of any current list held by Michael Edwards and co.

That being said, being only 25 years of age, the versatile Spaniard doesn’t lie too far beyond the ideal recruitment age favoured by key decision-makers in the side.

Being able to play in both the forward line and central midfield, Jurgen Klopp’s head could be turned by the possibility of a move for the underused star.

