Liverpool team news confirmed as Klopp starts Tsimikas & Fabinho

Liverpool are set to host Atletico Madrid in their impending Champions League group stage clash.

The Reds have been presented with an opportunity to automatically progress into the next stage of the competition if they can secure all three points against Diego Simeone’s men.

It’s a tough ask of the Merseysiders, though surely no more challenging than the club’s historic 3-2 win at the Wanda Metropolitano in October.

Jurgen Klopp’s made a number of changes to the side that faced Brighton at the weekend, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip slotting in at the centre of the backline ahead of Alisson Becker.

In midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson is joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, with the latter having only recently returned to team training alongside Thiago Alcantara who makes the bench.

Up top, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are once again favoured in the forward line, with Diogo Jota given the nod to jump in ahead of Bobby Firmino.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of Echo correspondent Paul Gorst’s Twitter account:

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Thiago, Firmino, Konate, Origi, Minamino, Robertson, Phillips, Morton. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) November 3, 2021

