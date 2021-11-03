(Photo) ‘Legend’ – Harvey Elliott takes cool snap with ex-Liverpool favourite Fernando Torres

Harvey Elliott has shared a picture of himself and ex-Anfield favourite, Fernando Torres, on social media following Jurgen Klopp’s men’s 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

A Liverpool fan (u/kausthubnarayan) spotted the Reds’ attacker’s latest Instagram story online, sharing the picture on Reddit.

It’s fair to say that the former Spanish international has undergone something of a significant physical transformation from his days playing in the famous red shirt.

If our talented 18-year-old can emulate the kind of career Torres enjoyed during his time in Merseyside, we’ve no doubt that Elliott will be held in similar regard in future.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s official Instagram account: