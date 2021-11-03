Pundit fires Liverpool warning as Reds guilty of rare error that ‘will get punished by the big teams’

Paul Robinson has warned that Liverpool need to get their act together when it comes to giving away chances, warning that the Merseysiders are at risk of being exposed by bigger sides than the likes of Brighton.

The Anfield-based outfit sacrificed a two-goal lead against the South Coast side at the weekend, with the injury-enforced exit of Naby Keita wreaking havoc on the club’s control of the midfield.

“To surrender a two-goal lead at Anfield is not good enough for Liverpool,” the former Tottenham No.1 told Football Insider.

“The team are giving away too many chances and Klopp acknowledged that after the United game as well. He said he wasn’t happy at half time.

“They were guilty of that again against Brighton.

“Liverpool will be working hard in training to solve that because you can’t continue to do that. You will get punished by the big teams.”

It’s a result that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men hold on to second spot in the English top-flight but cede an increased points gap between themselves and league leaders Chelsea.

Our mini-midfield injury crisis has been the subject of much debate and commentary, not least of all from us here at Empire of the Kop.

Whilst we’d be inclined to argue that it was a risk not opting to replace reliable man, Gini Wijnaldum, following his exit on a Bosman free transfer, it appears to be a gamble that hasn’t seen us lose the lot as of yet.

We’ve skirted incredibly close to danger with a draw against the Seagulls and in our 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, prior to Fabinho’s introduction.

However, if we can get our holding midfielder back in the squad for our impending Champions League clash and beyond, much of the fanbase’s fears about a lack of control in the middle of the park will likely be quickly allayed.

