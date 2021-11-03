Rio Ferdinand concurs with Owen’s gushing Anfield verdict that may scare Liverpool’s European rivals

Michael Owen was keen to lavish praise on his former side in the wake of the Reds’ group-topping victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Englishman suggested the club’s performances at Anfield would mean trouble for any future opponents forced to visit L4 for a second-leg clash.

“At Anfield, on European nights, honestly, they verge on being unbeatable,” the former Liverpool striker spoke post-match on BT Sport.

“How do you stop that? They are so good and have been for a number of years now.

“If there is a second leg at Anfield, you just can’t see them ever being beaten.”

It was a point concurred with by fellow pundit, and former Manchester United centre-half, Rio Ferdinand, who made a statement that is unlikely to sit well with rival outfits: “I would go as far as to say I think that will be the ground that everybody will say will be the last one on the list they want to go to.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Matip’s priceless reaction to Cunha dramatics during Anfield win

With the fans back in stadiums across the globe, our 12th man has already made such a massive difference when it comes to our home performances.

On current form, with us remaining unbeaten both domestically and abroad, you’d be hard-pressed to dismiss the BT Sports pundits’ claims going forward.

Certainly, as far as history is concerned, Anfield has proven to be a challenge too big for many top sides to chew and we’ll be looking forward to seeing how far the power of the stadium can take us in the Champions League.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool won’t regret not replacing Wijnaldum… if two battling midfielders can keep fit