(Video) Anfield erupts as Trent’s outrageously good cross headed in by Jota to hand Liverpool the lead

Trent Alexander-Arnold had Anfield in the palm of his hand with a trademark pinpoint cross that handed Diogo Jota a goalscoring chance on a plate.

The Academy graduate received the ball on the edge of the 18-yard-box, unleashing a first-time lofted ball that took a bounce in the box before the Portuguese international converted Liverpool’s first of their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s men previously secured an important 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano and could send themselves through to the next stage of the competition if they manage to take all three points at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & CBS Sports:

Diogo Jota heads home from close range ⚽️ That ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold was something else! 🍽👌 Liverpool lead Atletico at Anfield! pic.twitter.com/UkOAMZFgzG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2021

Jota gives Liverpool a dream start. BUT THAT CROSS FROM TRENT. 😍 pic.twitter.com/EvrhY28SBN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 3, 2021