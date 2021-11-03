(Video) Atletico lose the plot: Felipe shown red after ignoring referee following Mane trip

Atletico Madrid went into the half-time break a man down after Felipe was sent off for a cynical tackle against Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

The Los Colchoneros star was set to be initially shown a yellow with the card upgraded to red after the Brazilian appeared to ignore the official’s calls.

It’s undoubtedly not the start Diego Simeone will have envisaged from his outfit as the Reds have largely coasted through the opening 45 minutes of the Champions League group stage clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

A contentious red card at Anfield! 🟥 Felipe is given his marching orders for this deliberate trip on Sadio Mane… 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/9xqrALqYdr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2021