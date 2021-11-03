(Video) Liverpool fans will love Matip’s priceless reaction to Cunha dramatics during Anfield win

Joel Matip’s latest reaction to an unjust officiating call in the dying stages of Liverpool’s routine 2-0 win over European rivals, Atletico Madrid, will be a welcome addition to the ever-growing collection of Matipisms.

The beloved Cameroonian centre-half reacted in disbelief after being penalised for a challenge on Matheus Cunha, with the latter appearing to make a meal out of the defender’s tackle.

The No.32 was handed a yellow card for his troubles as the Reds cruised to a group topping victory that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men progress to the next round of the Champions League with two games to spare.

