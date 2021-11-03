(Video) Liverpool’s Twitter account shares Elliott training montage as young Red steps up recovery efforts

Liverpool’s Twitter account shared a montage of Harvey Elliott taking part in some light weight training at the AXA training centre as the youngster continues to step up his recovery efforts in a bid to return to action next year.

A serious ankle injury incurred in our 3-0 win over Leeds United in September means we’re far from likely to see the attacker back on the teamsheet anytime soon, though his progress certainly appears to be encouraging.

The 18-year-old was a surprise addition to Jurgen Klopp’s XI early on in the campaign but quickly justified the manager’s show of faith prior to being sidelined.

As such, we’re looking forward to having the Englishman back in contention for a first-team spot and kicking on from where he left off earlier in the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account:

The hard work continues 👊 pic.twitter.com/9HwEyGWOHp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021