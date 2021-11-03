(Video) Matip cuts through Atletico’s backline with threaded through ball for Jota’s disallowed second goal

Diogo Jota saw his second goal of the night against a lacklustre Atletico Madrid outfit ruled out after VAR adjudged the effort to be offside.

The Portuguese international initially looked to have timed his run to perfection to latch onto Joel Matip’s threaded ball only for the effort to be the latest in a long line of marginal calls to fall prey to the technology.

It’s a decision that one might imagine won’t come back to bite Jurgen Klopp’s men, with Liverpool the far more dominant of the two outfits in the Champions League group stage tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LiveNewsForAll_ & Exxen Canli:

Diogo Jota offside goal pic.twitter.com/4iaecp4xIi — Live News For All (@LiveNewsForAll_) November 3, 2021

Liverpool goal

3-0

Diogo jota

[DECISION OFFSIDE] Remains 2-0 48’ pic.twitter.com/z1cgV3Vlac — Federico🇮🇹 (@25DeMaioDe67) November 3, 2021