(Video) Oxlade-Chamberlain wriggles out of three-man press with lovely quick feet to retain possession

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a decent outing for Jurgen Klopp’s men, catching the eye early in the second-half after sneaking his way out of danger with some quick feet.

After being pressed by two Atletico stars, and being quickly joined by a third, the Englishman got out of trouble with a quick burst of pace to retain possession.

In a largely routine win, the Reds secured their fourth win in Group B to cement their passage through to the Last 16 as group leaders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: