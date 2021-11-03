(Video) Trent having an absolute stormer as he follows up with superb second assist for Mane’s goal

Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead after capitalising on another superb Trent Alexander-Arnold assist.

In an eery repeat of the Reds’ early dominance previously displayed in Madrid, the No.67 supplied an incisive through ball to meet the Senegalese’s run into the heart of the 18-yard-box.

The fullback made it simple once again for an attacker to put away the club’s second effort in the opening 20 minutes of the first-half, with the Merseysiders in cruise control against Los Colchoneros at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

