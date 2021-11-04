Crouch indirectly takes aim at Southgate’s England selection with Trent verdict

Peter Crouch lauded Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance against Atletico Madrid, labelling the Scouser England’s best right-back option.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order of late at an international level, with Gareth Southgate tending to favour the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James.

“Yeah he is [my first-choice right back],” the former Reds striker told BT Sport post-match (via the Daily Mail).

“I just think his quality going forward, his control and delivery is incredible.

“I love Reece James. We have plenty of good right-backs but for me, Trent is the best.”

Following his exploits in Europe, the Academy graduate has taken his assists tally to six in 11 appearances across all competitions.

As far as we’re concerned here at the Empire of the Kop, there’s simply no competition for the right-back spot in England and beyond when our No.66 is on his day.

The experimental shift to midfield courtesy of Southgate was absolutely laughable – particularly given that it appeared prompted by the repeated insistence of pundits and commentators that Trent could thrive further up the pitch.

If anything, his recent spate of performances have once again proven why the defender is so valuable playing from the backline.

