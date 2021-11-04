Dortmund chief Michael Zorc weighs in on Bellingham reportedly telling his inner circle he’s heading to Liverpool

Michael Zorc has effectively ruled out Jude Bellingham making an early exit from Borussia Dortmund.

The club’s sporting director nodded to the interest shown in the 18-year-old in an apparent response to a report claiming that the midfielder had privately expressed a willingness to join Liverpool in the near future.

“When we signed Jude last year, many top clubs were interested in him,” the German told Sport Bild (via the Daily Mail).

“He made a conscious decision in favour of Borussia Dortmund and the concept that we presented to him. His development in Dortmund is far from over.

“His head is very clear and he has a good environment that helps him put his rapid development into perspective.

“That Jude is already showing consistency in his achievements was not to be expected when we signed him.”

The Reds are still yet to replace former reliable option Gini Wijnaldum in the centre of the park, with the club’s boss suggesting that will remain the case for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Crouch indirectly takes aim at Southgate’s England selection with Trent verdict

Jurgen Klopp’s former colleague’s comments would appear to definitely suggest that the highly-rated teen is going absolutely nowhere anytime soon.

Given Bellingham’s contract is set to run until the summer of 2025, the Bundesliga outfit are certainly in no need of rushing to convince one of their prized assets to stay put.

Whilst we at EOTK are certainly fans of the player in question, we can’t see us being able to afford the likely mega-bid that would be required to prise him away from Germany.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t necessarily rule out our highly qualified recruitment team from sourcing our own gem of a midfielder sometime soon, potentially from within our own ranks as a number of young stars continue to impress.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Liverpool won’t regret not replacing Wijnaldum… if two battling midfielders can keep fit