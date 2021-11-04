Gareth Southgate calls-up two Liverpool stars to England squad as international break nears

Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are set to link up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for national side’s upcoming November fixtures, as confirmed in a tweet from @England.

The latter gets his first call-up to the Three Lions after being omitted in the October international break due to a groin injury.

Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for November! 👊 — England (@England) November 4, 2021

Though on current form the inclusion of the pair is certainly justified, it’s a decision that will invite some anxiety from fans given the history of injury concerns produced during internationals.

In midfield, we can certainly ill afford to lose our skipper for a prolonged period of time given that the likes of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have only recently returned from injury.

For Alexander-Arnold, the question remains as to whether the Scouser has done enough for Southgate to see the light and start the Academy graduate in his favoured fullback position.

Another midfield experiment could potentially be on the cards, if the England boss is feeling brave enough, but all we really care about is seeing the Liverpool duo make it back to Merseyside in one piece.

