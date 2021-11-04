(Image) Virgil van Dijk & Alan Hansen picture inspires Jamie Carragher’s complimentary tweet for ‘LFCs greatest CBs’

Virgil van Dijk, Alan Hansen and Jamie Carragher – an unbeatable back three who have come together on social media.

Following last night’s 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, our No.4 shared a picture of himself alongside the former Match of the Day pundit, with the tagline ‘Not a bad partnership!’ on his Twitter:

Not a bad partnership! 😄 pic.twitter.com/5xVafBPoVV — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 4, 2021

The picture sent several generations of Liverpool supporters into a frenzy as two of the greatest central defenders in our history were spotted together.

One of the fans was fellow defender and now pundit, Carra, who posted his own complementary message in response to seeing the two greats sharing a picture.

The Bootle-born 43-year-old took to Twitter to say: ‘These two are @LFC greatest ever CB’s. Alan Hansen was ahead of his time in the 1980’s & @VirgilvDijk will finish his time in the #PremierLeague as it’s best central defender’:

These two are @LFC greatest ever CB’s. Alan Hansen was ahead of his time in the 1980’s & @VirgilvDijk will finish his time in the #PremierLeague as it’s best central defender. https://t.co/G60TKEEVvV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 4, 2021

Many fans would have put him alongside the two pictured defenders, but the credit he gives to the Dutchman and great Scot are testament to his respect to their status within the game.

We’ll never know how great they would have been together but it’s a great prospect to think about.

Who’s your greatest centre-back in our history?