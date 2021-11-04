Leipzig CEO weighs in on links between Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards and Germany switch

RB Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, has poured cold water on the possibility of Michael Edwards joining the German outfit once his terms at Anfield expire.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Goal journalist Ronan Murphy, who cited the executive’s comments to DAZN following reports linking the Liverpool sporting director with a switch to the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig's Oliver Mintzlaff denies Michael Edwards from Liverpool rumours, to DAZN: "Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director. The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction." #RBL #LFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 3, 2021

The Reds are said to remain in talks with the chief recruiter in the hopes of extending his stay in Merseyside.

It’s credit to how the club functions in the modern day that we likely won’t be utterly crippled by the departure of the key decision-maker at the end of the season – should he not agree a fresh deal with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp would be the first to highlight the importance of experts in various roles, with us having broadened our complement of staff from the medical department to nutrition.

That’s not to say that the Englishman wouldn’t be a significant loss, though it’s worth bearing in mind how highly-rated Edwards’ second in command, Julian Ward, is within the club’s structure.

