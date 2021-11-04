Michael Owen pinpoints ‘biggest dangers’ to Liverpool’s hopes of European glory

Former Red Michael Owen has revealed that Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea will pose the biggest threat to Liverpool’s charge for a seventh Champions League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained their 100% start to their Champions League campaign last night as first-half goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane downed Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

“I think the biggest dangers to Liverpool [to win the UCL] are probably Man City and Chelsea,” the 41-year-old said on BT Sport (via the Mirror).

The victory confirmed the Merseyside outfit’s passage through to the knock-out stages as group winners.

Although the Anfield outfit are the only English side already through to the last-16 of the competition, the former Real Madrid man believes English football currently dominates the sport in Europe, saying: “I think English football and the Premier League is so far ahead of everyone else at the moment and getting even stronger.

“We’ve been ahead for a few years anyway and then we’ve taken the two best players in the Italian league in Ronaldo and Lukaku.”

Out of the four English teams in the Champions League this season, it’s only Chelsea that don’t top their respective group.

The atmosphere at Anfield on European nights is what sets us aside from the rest and this may be the difference in deciding whether we can go all the way to Russia next year or not.

It has been proven in the past that teams cannot handle the ferocious environment created by Kopites in the competition and it’s fair to say that us fans have played a massive part in our European journeys down the years.

Let’s hope for another magical run in Europe this season, with us looking serious contenders for glory abroad this term.