‘Risky’ Oxlade-Chamberlain claims ‘rhythm’ is the answer to Liverpool challenge

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has stressed that a constant run of games and prolonged run in the team will result in improved performances.

The Englishman was introduced for the injured Naby Keita in the 20th minute of Liverpool’s meeting with Brighton last weekend and impressed during against Atletico Madrid at Anfield – including a stunning piece of skill that saw him breeze past three Madrid players.

The former Arsenal man believes he can return to his best as long as he becomes a regular fixture in the team over the next few weeks.

“A player like me who sometimes does risky things like run with the ball and drive with the ball, rhythm helps that,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told LFC TV (Via Liverpool Echo).

“Rhythm helps all players, but especially for me the way I play. With game time and more games, it all becomes a bit more natural and I don’t have to think about these things as much.

“As long as I can be absolutely ready and be able to perform well when needed, I need to make sure I am doing that. Games help and I felt better, but definitely can improve even more for sure.”

The 28-year-old has been given the chance to impress recently with numerous midfielders on the injury list.

He increased the chances of him starting this weekend’s game at West Ham with an energetic performance last night, but Jurgen Klopp may opt to start Spaniard Thiago Alcantara in his place.

The midfield battle at the London Stadium on Sunday is pivotal and will go a long way to determining the outcome of the match.

With Fabinho in the engine room offering much-needed protection to our backline, there is no reason why we shouldn’t come away with a massive three points.