(Video) Diego Simeone shakes hands with referee but snubs Jurgen Klopp again following Champions League clash

Much was made of Diego Simeone failing to shake hands with Jurgen Klopp following the victory at the Wanda Metropolitano in October.

Coming out after the game to say it’s not ‘healthy’ to shake hands with opposition managers and that he wouldn’t be shaking hands at Anfield, was bizarre yet bold.

If he doesn’t like doing it, then the Argentinian shouldn’t have to, even if it’s deemed disrespectful to us and for our manager.

What makes last night strange is that the Atletico boss again ignored our German gaffer at full-time but shook the hands of all his players and waited for the referee on the sideline.

Why you would consider some people worthy of a handshake and others not, even when they specifically asked for one, is as strange as it is rude.

You can watch the handshake with the referee courtesy of BT Sport, just after the minute mark:

