(Video) Ex-Red Steve Nicol claims Felipe’s ‘assault’ deserved a red card for his foul on Sadio Mane

Steve Nicol has claimed that Felipe’s tackle on Sadio Mane was ‘assault’ and deserved to be a red card.

Speaking on ESPN, the former Liverpool defender was giving his views on the controversial decision for Atletico Madrid to be reduced to ten men.

The Brazilian defender kicked out at our No.10 and was shown a straight red card, the 59-year-old Scot agreed with the decision and said: “When you make no attempt whatsoever to go for the ball, and you assault your opponent, it should be a red card.

“The referee, in my opinion, has a discretion to say: ‘you know what, you’ve just basically assaulted him for no apparent reason’, that’s how it should be.”

The wording seems rather severe but not making any attempt for the ball and the outcome being a red card doesn’t seem like the worst rule to introduce.

‘Taking one for the team’ can also be seen like this but if the reward was a red card, there would be a lot less cynical fouls in the game.

You can watch the full debate courtesy of ESPN on YouTube, starting at around 3 minutes: