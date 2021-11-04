(Video) Jurgen Klopp jokes that being mentioned by Ted Lasso is better than being named ‘the best manager’

Jurgen Klopp is an inspiration to all real and fictional football managers, as exemplified by the mention on Ted Lasso.

The comedy TV show depicts an American coach who tries his hand at football management in England with fictional Premier League side AFC Richmond, where his inexperience leads to many comical circumstances.

Our German gaffer is clearly a fan as he mentioned the show during a post-match interview with CBS Sports, following the 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid last night.

He said: “Ted Lasso mentioned me and said that a little bit he looked at Jurgen.

“That’s better than getting the trophy for the best manager, unbelievable!

Who would have thought the 54-year-old would be such a big fan of the show!

You can watch the full post-match chat courtesy of @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

"Ted Lasso mentioned me… That's better getting the trophy for best manager." Jurgen Klopp's a big Ted Lasso fan 😂👏 @TedLasso @jasonsudeikis pic.twitter.com/yv04hH8Xmw — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 3, 2021