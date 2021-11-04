(Video) Kieran Trippier bemoans the ‘game changing’ Atletico red card in Anfield Champions League loss

Kieran Trippier faced the media after the game last night that saw his side defeated by Liverpool for the second group game in a row.

The Englishman played in both matches that were full of key incidents, including a red card in each.

Following the game in Spain, Atleti’s No.23 ‘felt sorry’ for Antoine Griezmann after he saw red and has again given his opinion, this time on the red card for Felipe.

Speaking with Virgin Media Sport, the Bury-born defender said: “It’s very difficult against Liverpool at Anfield but even at 2-0 down we were creating chances and got in some dangerous positions but then the red card changes the game”.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were entirely dominant and in a second-half that echoed the performance at Old Trafford, the Reds relaxed their grip on the game to see the result out.

We’re through as group winners with two games to spare and there won’t be too many supporters who would like to see Diego Simeone and his team progress to the knockout stages.

You can watch the full post-match interview with Trippier courtesy of Virgin Media Sport on Twitter:

