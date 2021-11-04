(Video) Liverpool fans will love Fernando Torres’ ‘five, six years’ claim about Mo Salah

Fernando Torres agreed that, on current form, Liverpool’s Mo Salah should be considered the globe’s leading talent.

Speaking to LFCTV, the Spaniard insisted the Reds forward has been ‘one of the best two or three players in the world in the past five, six years’.

It’s hard to disagree with the former Anfield favourite, particularly whilst the Egyptian international is enjoying the form of his life with 21 goal contributions in 14 games (across all competitions).

Numerous leaks have placed the 29-year-old below typical contender for the Ballon d’Or, Leo Messi, despite having arguably enjoyed a superior calendar year.

Regardless of whether or not Salah gains the individual recognition his performances have warranted, his revered status in Merseyside will remain unblemished.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC & LFCTV:

