(Video) ‘Liverpool’s midfield is a delicate ecosystem’ says former Premier League midfielder on Fabinho’s return

Damien Delaney spoke on Virgin Media Sport to provide an insight of the importance of Fabinho’s return to the Liverpool midfield.

The Irishman came out with an interesting quote in an attempt to explain the importance of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three as he said: “The Liverpool midfield is a delicate ecosystem and I think that with Fabinho at the base of it, he has such a good feel for the game, a good reader of the game, a good understanding of where to be and when to be there.

“Jordan Henderson is the one who applies all the pressure, with Fabinho being out of the team for the last two games … the double whammy is you lose his [Henderson’s] pressure on opposition midfield players [when he plays Fabinho’s role]”.

The importance of the Brazilian midfielder is never more obvious than when he is absent from the team and the fact that our captain has to fill the role, we also lose his energy in the middle.

Having them both back on the pitch last night was great and it’s a big step in the right direction for what will be a tough festive fixture pile-up.

The fact that some of the injured midfield options are coming back, and that we have progressed to the knockout stages with two games to spare, we can hopefully have a full strength midfield for the most pivotal part of the season.

You can listen to Damien Delaney’s words courtesy of Virgin Media Sport:

