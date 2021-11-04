(Video) Rap video recorded outside Anfield prior to Atletico Champions League game, to mixed reviews

London-born rap artist K Koke was spotted before the Atletico Madrid game last night, recording what looked to be a new music video.
Surrounded by ten others, the rapper was spotted walking outside Anfield following a camera as a song was blasted out for the group of men to sing and dance to.
The lyrics of: “We’re not taking no offers, we don’t speak to no cops” may help describe the genre of music that was being recorded.
In response to the video posted by @TLister77 of the interesting event, some others tweeted their response to the video being recorded outside our ground:
Someone needs to have a word with their dad, badly. pic.twitter.com/l9csMTuka5
Who the fuck takes a lightsaber to a football match?
They'll look back on this in 10years and weep 😭
Whether this type of music is your cup of tea, or not, fair play to them for having the confidence to perform outside Anfield on a match day.
You can watch the full video courtesy of @TLister77 on Twitter:
Worst thing I’ve ever seen outside Anfield pic.twitter.com/LDKICbJhwG
