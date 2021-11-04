(Video) Rap video recorded outside Anfield prior to Atletico Champions League game, to mixed reviews

Posted by
(Video) Rap video recorded outside Anfield prior to Atletico Champions League game, to mixed reviews

London-born rap artist K Koke was spotted before the Atletico Madrid game last night, recording what looked to be a new music video.

Surrounded by ten others, the rapper was spotted walking outside Anfield following a camera as a song was blasted out for the group of men to sing and dance to.

The lyrics of: “We’re not taking no offers, we don’t speak to no cops” may help describe the genre of music that was being recorded.

In response to the video posted by @TLister77 of the interesting event, some others tweeted their response to the video being recorded outside our ground:

Whether this type of music is your cup of tea, or not, fair play to them for having the confidence to perform outside Anfield on a match day.

You can watch the full video courtesy of @TLister77 on Twitter:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top