(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold on how Liverpool’s ‘game plan’ helped them ‘dominate’ the game against a ‘rough’ Atletico

Trent Alexander-Arnold was at his attacking best as he helped deliver two assists on a good evening for Liverpool in the Champions League.

He spoke with BT Sport after the game to give his thoughts on what was a successful evening that saw Liverpool progress as the group winners, with two games to spare.

Our No.66 was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff as he said: “We stuck to our game plan … and we were able to see it through. We dominated the game.

“You know what type of team they are and they try to suck you into their style of playing.

“They’re a rough team but we stuck to what we’re good at”.

The Scouser in our team was immense last night and deserves all the praise and adulation he has received since.

"With the form our front players are in it's about getting service into them." 🤝 Trent Alexander-Arnold understood the assignment. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/PWu9wVM81r — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2021