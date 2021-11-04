(Video) Van Dijk and Matip put on a long-range passing clinic for Anfield crowd prior to UCL tie

The quality of Virgil van Dijk’s long-range passing has long been a feature drooled over by pundits and fans alike, and for good reason.

Prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, the Dutch international was captured on a fan’s phone pinging balls across the width of the pitch with fellow centre-half, Joel Matip.

At this point, the No.4’s just showing off but we absolutely couldn’t care less, as the defender’s an absolute pleasure to watch whenever he takes to the pitch in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/sa7ouri: