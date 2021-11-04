(Video) Watch as couple get engaged inside Anfield before Atletico Madrid game

What better way to wrap up a 2-0 victory on a great evening of football, than to get engaged inside Anfield?

Two supporters sat in the Anfield Road end of the ground will never forget the day or the moment as they got engaged on the same night Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-0.

The male fan goes to one knee and it doesn’t take long for his soon to be fiancé to say yes.

This is now yet another memory to be added to our famous stadium, which is why so many people never want to see us leave L4.

Best of luck to the happy couple, they’ll have to keep proposing every game if it gets us a win though!

You can watch the proposal courtesy of @Jadeskm on Twitter:

Guy infront of us proposed tonight 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/6187U0U6Bl — Jade (@Jadeskm) November 3, 2021