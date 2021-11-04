(Video) Watch as the Kop sing ‘Adios’ to Felipe following his red card during 2-0 Champions League victory at Anfield

Atletico Madrid defender Felipe was controversially sent-off, much to the enjoyment of those present on the Kop.

The Brazilian defender was shown a red card after tripping Sadio Mane and ignoring the referee on several occasions.

In a typical show of quick Scouse wit, the whole ground soon erupted in a chorus of: “Adios, adios, adios!”.

Due to the complaints of his teammates, the chant was allowed the time to grow until nearly the whole ground was singing in unison.

One supporter captured the moment and posted a video on Twitter.

