(Video) Watch Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk’s Champions League pre-game passing perfection, as spotted on Reddit

Before any match, most of the players display their god-like powers and this example from Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk is no different.

It’s a joy to watch the two of them in action and you can do so thanks to Reddit user u/sa7ouri who shared a video of the two before the Atletico Madrid game last night.

The pair are on either side of the pitch, pinging the ball to to feet and killing the ball dead before another great pass.

Sometimes it is easy to forget how much better they are than the ‘normal’ player and it’s great to see the bond between our centre-backs.

Much has been made of our No.4’s adoration for the No.32 and it’s nice to see that they’re really good friends on and off the pitch.

You can watch the full video via Reddit: