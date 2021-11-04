(Video) Watch Mo Salah terrorise Atletico Madrid down the right-flank in Champions League highlights

Mo Salah was a constant threat down the right-flank for Liverpool as the Reds secured a second victory in a row against Atletico Madrid to buy their passage through to the Last 16 of the competition as group winners.

The Egyptian can be seen weaving through scores of the La Liga outfit’s defenders with sudden bursts of pace, demonstrating his physicality against Diego Simeone’s battling Los Colchoneros.

In truth, our No.11 was unfortunate not to make his mark on the statsheet given the quality of his performance but nonetheless enjoyed another positive game in our Champions League clash to set him up for our upcoming weekend meeting with David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham United side.

