(Video) Watch this interaction between Jordan Henderson and Luis Suarez after the full-time whistle at Anfield

Luis Suarez was greeted by Jordan Henderson following the end of yesterday’s victory at Anfield.

Liverpool won 2-0 with a goal by the Uruguayan forward ruled out for Atletico Madrid who were reduced to ten men before half-time.

Neil Jones, Liverpool’s correspondent for Goal, posted a video on Twitter of the ex-Red and the current captain sharing a handshake and a hug after the game.

In what must have been a hard watch for the anti-handshake Diego Simeone, the former teammates shared a lovely moment at the end of a great game for the Reds.

You can watch the video here, via @neiljonesgoal:

Luis Suarez makes his way off at Anfield. A hug for Jordan Henderson before he exits. Not his night. Not Atletico's. #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/cF8K4KzIyM — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 3, 2021